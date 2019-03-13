Community & Events

Biking for a good cause in Limerick

EMBED <>More Videos

Overcoming the odds to bike 100 miles, John Curcio did a fundraising ride on a arm bike as reported during Axction News at 4 on March 13, 2019..

LIMERICK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Overcoming the odds to bike 100 miles, for a good cause.

Action news was at the YMCA in Limerick Township, Montgomery County as a member led others in a fundraising ride.

John Curcio did it all on an arm bike, which allows him to pedal with his arms instead of his legs.

Curcio suffered a spinal cord injury from an accident 30 years ago.

He credits the Y with helping him adjust to his new life.

The money raised is going toward the gym's 2019 Annual Campaign.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventslimerick townshipphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Majestic church in Reading to get $1 million restoration
Brent Celek places first sports bet at Valley Forge Casino
Caretaker: Horse in Fairmount Park died of heart attack
Show More
Pittsburgh votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers
3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment
2 SUVs, tanker truck collide on I-95 in Chester
N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Italy enacts strict new vaccination law
More TOP STORIES News