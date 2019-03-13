Biking for a good cause in Limerick

LIMERICK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Overcoming the odds to bike 100 miles, for a good cause.Action news was at the YMCA in Limerick Township, Montgomery County as a member led others in a fundraising ride.John Curcio did it all on an arm bike, which allows him to pedal with his arms instead of his legs.Curcio suffered a spinal cord injury from an accident 30 years ago.He credits the Y with helping him adjust to his new life.The money raised is going toward the gym's 2019 Annual Campaign.