Chill Moody performs Black History Month poem "More than a Month'

As part of our celebration of black culture, we asked local rapper Chill Moody to craft spoken word poems. In this piece, he makes a plea for extending Black History Month. Check it out in the video above.
His other poem, "Dear Philadelphia", recognizes entertainer Will Smith, musicians The Roots, radio personality Dyana Williams and several other remarkable black Philadelphians. Watch it below.
