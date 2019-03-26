community journalist

Blessings for the homeless under Kensington Bridges

EMBED <>More Videos

BLESSINGS FOR THE HOMELESS: Every year, Julie Buckner and her fellow volunteers distribute "Blessing Bags" to those experiencing homelessness and drug abuse in our area.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Every year, Julie Buckner and her fellow volunteers distribute "Blessing Bags" to those experiencing homelessness and drug abuse in our area. Today, they handed out 270 bags full of food, socks, personal care products, and uplifting messages under Kensington Bridges.

Julie started the non-profit five years ago after a random act of kindness showed her how rewarding it is to give back. Since then, many have reached out to her and donated goods through the use of social media. You can learn more about the initiative and how to donate by contacting julie.blessingbags@gmail.com.

Each bag is sure to contain "inspiration," as Julie calls it. She includes hand-written notes and positive books so that recipients know they are loved. 6abc tagged along with her to see how Blessing Bags is helping this community one blessing at a time!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalist
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Hundreds race to honor the life of Bucks County teen
Local students shave heads for cancer research!
An exercise fit for sick children and aging adults
CHOP helps schools save lives in Philly
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia
Pottstown home riddled with bullets, family says teenage bullies are to blame
Video shows teen being attacked in Ridley Township
Driver now charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in South Philly
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
More than hundred mumps cases reported at Temple University
Video: Gunman opens fire at Georgia apartment complex
Show More
Family calls man who admitted to raping, murdering teen 'gentle giant'
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
3 Philly dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Representative's prayer in Pa. House generates complaints
More TOP STORIES News