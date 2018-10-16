There's a new colorful addition to a Camden park, thanks to a group of volunteers.About two dozen people from Cooper University Health Care joined the United Way for this morning's project.They all worked together to add a 'Born Learning Trail' in Farnham Park.The trail turns the park into an outdoor classroom of sorts, with colorful, interactive paintings and educational signs."People think of hospitals as a place to help people with their health and their wellness, but we extend our health and wellness to participating in the community."The United Way works with groups like this across our area, beautifying parks that need a little T.L.C.