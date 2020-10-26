A focus on Breast cancer awareness, prevention and a cure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.Throughout the month of October, the American Cancer Society is focused on raising awareness and funds for treatment and research.But all year long, doctors and researchers are focused on prevention and finding a cure. The American Cancer Society has new guidelines for healthy living that include diet, exercise, sleep and stress reduction.The biggest tips: find the low-hanging fruit and make changes one at a time and, especially in these times of high anxiety, don't forget to breathe. A few deep breaths with a focus on exhaling can make a world of difference.1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103800-227-2345