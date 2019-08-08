Community & Events

Bride walks down the aisle holding preemie baby at North Carolina hospital

By Kaylee Merchak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WPVI) -- One Wake County, North Carolina couple celebrated two big life events back-to-back: the birth of their son and their wedding.

According to a post on WakeMed's Instagram, Amanda and Edwin Acevedo planned to tie the knot at the courthouse but had to put those plans on hold after Amanda went into pre-term labor on June 14.



At birth, the baby boy, who they named Oliver, weighed 3 pounds, 14.6 ounces and was 17 inches long.

The Acevedos' son was due in August.

After hearing about their wedding plans, Mallory Magelli McKeown, a WakeMed Family Navigator, told the couple they should get married at WakeMed Children's Hospital so that Oliver could join.



The pair loved the idea and gathered their family for the special ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, Amanda carried Oliver down the aisle in an adorable suit and tie.

Amanda walks down the aisle while holding Oliver



Oliver's doctor and nurse practitioners attended. McKeown even officiated the wedding.

Oliver remains at the NICU. He now weighs 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

The happy bride shared the hospital's post to her Facebook saying, "Could not have asked for a more special or memorable wedding, surrounded by family and the wonderful people taking care of my baby! Thank you WakeMed Children's for letting Oliver be apart of our day and everything else you do."

