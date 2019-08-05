Community & Events

"Bridges to Wealth" summer program

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- A group of area high school students finished up a summer program with big business pitches Monday.

They've learned to become young entrepreneurs as part of "Bridges to Wealth" at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

A jean jacket with a self-charger for cell phones, and a low-price student-run electronic repair company are among the ideas presented.

The non-profit helps people of all ages throughout the year.

This was the culmination of their summer youth business program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local communities react to weekend's 2 mass shootings
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Tree worker injured when truck tips over in Easttown Twp.
Suspects sought after Wells Fargo bank robbery in Delaware
Missing mother, baby located in Reading but not in custody
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Show More
Forrest Theatre releases additional 'Hamilton' tickets to the public
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
More TOP STORIES News