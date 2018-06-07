Bucks County boy teaching classmates to choose kindness

A 5-year-old boy in Bucks County is teaching an entire school a very important lesson - to choose to be kind.Logan Killeen has Treacher Collins Snydrome. In September, he will be starting kindergarten at Oxford Valley Elementary School in Fairless Hills, Pa.The school decided to invite Logan for a special assembly in his honor on Wednesday.The goal was to let all the students know what Logan has gone through and to show them that even if he may look different, he is still a regular kid inside just like them.------