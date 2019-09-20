Bucks County honors POW/MIA with bracelet case ceremony

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- September 20th is National POW/MIA Recognition day, a day to remember the sacrifices of military members who are imprisoned and unaccounted for.In observance of the day, a ceremony was held Friday morning at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown.A case was unveiled that contains bracelets for eight men who went missing during the Vietnam war.Five of them have been accounted for and three are still missing. This is a reminder that they are not forgotten.