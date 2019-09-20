Bucks County honors POW/MIA with bracelet case ceremony

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- September 20th is National POW/MIA Recognition day, a day to remember the sacrifices of military members who are imprisoned and unaccounted for.
In observance of the day, a ceremony was held Friday morning at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown.
A case was unveiled that contains bracelets for eight men who went missing during the Vietnam war.
Five of them have been accounted for and three are still missing. This is a reminder that they are not forgotten.
