Bucks County Sheriffs play Santa for a family in need

The Bucks County Sheriff's Office got into the holiday spirit by providing for a family in need.Michael Clancy passed away in 2013 after serving as a police detective in Philadelphia for 16 years.His family is now getting some much-needed help: with lights and sirens, gifts were brought to the Clancy house in Churchville.Sherry Clancy said they years since her husband's death have been tough."Especially the holiday season," she said. "Not having him here with us is just devastating."The Bucks County Sheriff's Department, looking for a way to help someone this Christmas, reached out to the United Way to find a family."By dumb luck for us, it happened to be that Mike was on the job. They lost Mike a few years ago. Which made it even more important to us because it very easily could've been any one of our families in this house," said Sheriff Milton Warrell.So they got to work - helping to make an early delivery from Santa - leaving presents for the three children to open on Christmas morning - along with gift cards. They even left a special gift for Sherry."It means so much. It's a true blessing," Sherry said.To top it all off, the family also got Phillies gear and Phillies tickets.The sheriff's department also took care of Christmas dinner.