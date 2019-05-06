Bucks County sub shop making dreams come true

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dreams are coming true for two local youngsters, thanks to the generosity of the owners of Bucks County sub shop.The owners of the newest Jersey Mike's in Feasterville donated a check for five thousand dollars to the Sunshine Foundation Monday.The money will send two children to DisneyWorld."So Alex, who's from Philadelphia, and has cerebral palsy will have his dream come true of going to Disney World and getting to experience what many families take for granted"Also headed to the Magic Kingdom will be 9 year old Cecilia.The owners of Jersey Mikes raised the money from their grand opening.Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $41,000,000 dollars for local charities.