Students team up for hands-on learning at Elmwood Park Zoo

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a perfect day for hands-on learning at the Elmwood Park Zoo!

Students in Abington School District teamed up for the VIBE and IMAGINE Program. Started 15 years ago, it aims to advocate for students to get a head start on higher level education while easing the transition for elementary students into junior high school.


Junior high students were tasked with researching animals at the zoo and giving their elementary buddies an informational tour of the exhibits.

See how this program is transforming youth in our area!
