Bus driver saves student

NORWICH, N.Y. (WPVI) -- A student in New York has a bus driver to thank for potentially saving his life.

Her quick action helped prevent what could have been a tragedy.

This video from the bus in Norwich shows the bus stopped, preparing to drop off the boy.

While the bus' red lights were flashing with the stop arm out, a car whizzes by, just as the bus doors open and the student is getting ready to step out.

Bus driver Samantha Call is being called a hero by the school district and police for grabbing the boy, and telling him to wait.
