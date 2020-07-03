Businesses along the Jersey Shore prepare for 4th of July weekend

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Schellenger's Restaurant is a staple in Wildwood, New Jersey. For this Fourth of July Holiday, they ordered a freezer full of seafood.But can't serve any of it inside as inside dining remains closed.Owner Angelo Giouros says they seat nearly 250 people. "The restaurant isn't made for outside," said Giouros. "We only have 8 tables outside."They wished Governor Murphy would have given them the chance to open at 25 percent capacity."Everyone would have been distanced from each other, staffed half and half the restaurant," said Rini Holton of the restaurant. "I think we would have been just fine."Employee Anna Butler said, "You know we're mom and pop. "No one knows how they're going to pay their bills."It'll no doubt be a holiday weekend they'll never forget. Same for Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.Byron believes indoor dining may lessen the spread of COVID-19."If they can't eat in the establishments you're gonna have lines for take out, that's forcing people on top of people," said Byron.As far as virus protocol, Byron hopes everyone maintains their distance on the beach and wears a mask on their famous boardwalk.Thursday, a lot of people were spotted down the boardwalk without masks."We are encouraging people when you come down please, where ever possible, wear a mask," said Byron.The rides are now open in both Wildwood and Ocean City at 50 percent capacity.But restaurants in Ocean City will be closed and there won't be any fireworks.In Atlantic City, five casinos re-opened Thursday and three more are anticipated for Friday.But you'll have to go outside for food or drink. Despite all of the setbacks and challenges, some say it's still summer and people are going to have some fun down the shore.