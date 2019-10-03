Community & Events

Camden Co. Freeholders hold Senior Health Fair

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was all about healthy living and wellness Thursday for residents in south jersey.

There was also a bit of fun

The Camden County Freeholder Board is kicking off its annual flu shot program.

The board held this Senior Health Fair at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill.

The fair is designed to provide seniors info about all of the health services that the county has available.

Along with free health screenings on site, there was free entertainment, food, activities, and door prizes.

More health fairs are planned throughout Camden County through November.
