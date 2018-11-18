COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Camden County community shares coffee with a cop

EMBED </>More Videos

Bellmawr police hold coffee with a cop event: As seen on Action News at 10 p.m., November 18, 2018

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Some folks in Camden County warmed up with some coffee while getting to know their local police department Sunday.

A "Coffee with a Cop" event was held at St. Joachim Parish hall in Bellmawr.

Uniformed police officers enjoyed coffee and donuts with community members.

Organizers say it's a chance for officers to not only get to know what is on the minds of the people in their town but also for those people to show their appreciation toward the officers for providing protection.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey newscoffeepolice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon
VFAC Deltas and Montco Links show love to Norristown community
Vernon Odom named "Person of the Year"
Bourse food hall grand opening celebration
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Brees, Saints singe sinking Eagles, 48-7
Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon
SEPTA bus hits pedestrian
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Havertown
AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Monday
Woman hospitalized following shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Men pose as PGW workers, man robbed, beaten in Wissinoming home
2 political groups clash during protests in Old City
Show More
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
2 ex-high school players convicted in alleged on-ice attack
Death toll rises to 76 in Northern California fire with winds ahead
Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia
Part of Route 129 in Trenton closed due to accident
More News