Camden County community shares coffee with a cop

Some folks in Camden County warmed up with some coffee while getting to know their local police department Sunday.A "Coffee with a Cop" event was held at St. Joachim Parish hall in Bellmawr.Uniformed police officers enjoyed coffee and donuts with community members.Organizers say it's a chance for officers to not only get to know what is on the minds of the people in their town but also for those people to show their appreciation toward the officers for providing protection.------