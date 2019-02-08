Camden County donates hundreds of wedding dresses to veteran families

You may remember bridal retailer, Alfred Angelo, which went out of business unexpectedly last year. That closure left a lot of brides scrambling, but out of that closure also came a bright spot.Sample dresses that went unclaimed at the Cherry Hill store were donated to the Camden County VA and now, those dresses are being made available to veterans, women who are marrying veterans, and their children as they plan for their big day."Me and my fiancee have been together since 2013 and we have 5 kids and money is tight, so this is an amazing opportunity for us to have," said Staci Hendrickson from Washington Township.They have done so much for our crountry and we could do just a little bit for them, so whether it's your 25 year year anniversary or 50 year - come out on Tuesday," said Susan Shin Angulo, Camden County Freeholder.The Freeholder Board gathered more than 500 bridal gowns, accessories and special occasion dresses and on Tuesday, they will be available to veteran families - including children. And it's all free-of-charge. It's their way of saying thank to these military families for their service to our country.The event is happening at the Camden County Boathouse on Tuesday, February 12 from 10am to 7pm.To attend the event, you need to sign up for a time slot at the link below:-----