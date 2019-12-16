Camden county family gets early Christmas surprise

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Being home for the holidays is something our service members can sometimes only dream of.For a Camden County family, you might call this a Christmas miracle, and you might want the tissues for this one.The longest embrace and tears from both dad and son .Kye is a first grader at South Jersey Christian Academy in Sicklerville, and this is the moment he found out his father, Sergeant Kashies Powell came home early from deployment in the middle east.Both parents helped pull off the incredibly emotional surprise during a special assembly at the school Monday.Sargent Powell said he has waited a long time for this moment "It's great it's been a long 11 months it's good to see the little ones and my wife and this guy smiles...is it the best Christmas present ever? Yes"Dad was supposed to return home in January, but he made it home before Christmas.Perhaps Santa worked a little magic here.