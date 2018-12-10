Camden County jail "Friends for Vets" graduation

A first of its kind program in New Jersey is pairing shelter dogs with county inmates, all for a worthy cause.This was a graduation ceremony Monday for some selected rescue dogs who were trained to be a comfort companions for local veterans in need.Their trainers, various inmates from the Camden County jail.The program is called "Friends for Vets", a ground-breaking initiative that is changing the lives of all involved.The inmates say they've found a purpose during their incarceration.The veterans in need of service animals will have a constant companion and the dogs, of course, will have forever homes.The program, now in its 2nd year, is sponsored by the Camden County board of freeholders.