Camden County jail "Friends for Vets" graduation

A first of its kind program in New Jersey is pairing shelter dogs with county inmates as reported during Action News at 4 on December 10, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A first of its kind program in New Jersey is pairing shelter dogs with county inmates, all for a worthy cause.

This was a graduation ceremony Monday for some selected rescue dogs who were trained to be a comfort companions for local veterans in need.

Their trainers, various inmates from the Camden County jail.

The program is called "Friends for Vets", a ground-breaking initiative that is changing the lives of all involved.

The inmates say they've found a purpose during their incarceration.

The veterans in need of service animals will have a constant companion and the dogs, of course, will have forever homes.

The program, now in its 2nd year, is sponsored by the Camden County board of freeholders.
