CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Camden County gathered for a solemn ceremony honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
This year's Memorial Day weekend service featured the grand opening of the new Veterans Affairs Office on Camden County College's Blackwood Campus.
Saturday's service took place in the college's Presidential Courtyard.
An important reminder of what Memorial Day is really about.
Camden County neighbors honor fallen heroes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More