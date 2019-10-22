Camden County police department building renamed

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Camden County police department building now bears a new name.
Tuesday county and city officials dedicated the administration building to former Chief Scott Thomson.
Thomson led the Department's transition from city to county control in 2013.
He's been credited for his community policing policies that led to a reduction in crime.
Thomson retired in August after serving Camden and the county for 25 years.
