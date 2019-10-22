Community & Events

Camden County police department building renamed

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Camden County police department building now bears a new name.

Tuesday county and city officials dedicated the administration building to former Chief Scott Thomson.

Thomson led the Department's transition from city to county control in 2013.

He's been credited for his community policing policies that led to a reduction in crime.

Thomson retired in August after serving Camden and the county for 25 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden (new jersey)philadelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby teacher resigns after racially-charged altercation
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower: Police
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Atlantic County Prosecutor announces arrests in 2 cold case murders
76ers' Tobias Harris donates $1M to 9 charities through 'community draft'
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Show More
Pa. man accused of stealing nearly $1M from condo associations
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
Community outraged after NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
More TOP STORIES News