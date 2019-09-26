Camden County Police shows off its new virtual training simulator

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden County Police gave Action News a tour of its newly-installed virtual training simulator.The simulator, called "VirTra," teaches officers by putting them in the middle of an emergency.The 360 wrap-around video simulator takes officers through different scenarios, ranging from traffic stops to active shooters.Cameras surrounding the officers are designed to capture their every movement.While the officers use replica weapons during the training, they are taught to de-escalate a hostile situation through their words and body language.The departments says the goal is to keep its officers cool, calm, and collected, no matter what's in front of them.