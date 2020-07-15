Camden opens 2 public pools for summer

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The City of Camden's public pools are now open for the summer.They are at the North Camden Community Center and the Isabel Miller Community Center.Each pool will allot certain hours for different age groups as a way of reducing crowd size and helping with social distancing.Both pools will close two days each week for maintenance.Health officials have said COVID-19 cannot be spread in chemically treated waters.For more information call the Isabel Miller Center Pool at 856-757-7508 or North Camden Center Pool at 609-790-5158.