Community & Events

Camden to get first new hotel in more than 50 years

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, they did something in the City of Camden that hasn't been done in more than 50 years.

Leaders and developers broke ground on a new hotel.

The Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in October 2020 on Penn Street, at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

City officials say the hotel's opening is a testament to Camden's revitalization--that there are enough people and visitors to support it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshotelbusinessnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Night coverage from Action News
Mayor Kenney wins Democratic nomination in bid for second term
Video shows apparently unarmed man shot, wounded by Philly detective
Suspect charged with murder of transgender woman in North Philly
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
NYC Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
RV suspect leads police on wild chase through California
Show More
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Rita's says someone 'misappropriated' their mascot during protest
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for Memorial Day Weekend
More TOP STORIES News