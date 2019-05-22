CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, they did something in the City of Camden that hasn't been done in more than 50 years.
Leaders and developers broke ground on a new hotel.
The Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in October 2020 on Penn Street, at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge.
City officials say the hotel's opening is a testament to Camden's revitalization--that there are enough people and visitors to support it.
Camden to get first new hotel in more than 50 years
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News