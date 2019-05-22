Camden to get first new hotel in more than 50 years

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, they did something in the City of Camden that hasn't been done in more than 50 years.Leaders and developers broke ground on a new hotel.The Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in October 2020 on Penn Street, at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge.City officials say the hotel's opening is a testament to Camden's revitalization--that there are enough people and visitors to support it.