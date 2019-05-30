Camden Waterfront Park Renovation

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden County leaders celebrated the transformation of a 98 year old pier on the banks of the Delaware River.Camden Mayor Frank Moran joined county freeholders and other local officials to unveil the renovated R.C.A. Pier.The 98 year old landmark on the waterfront now includes a two-acre public park, just in time for the summer.Officials say the new park will serve as a venue for concerts and fitness classes.