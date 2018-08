Hundreds of Camden's Inner City students got some serious incentive to study Friday.Some 400 students from LEAP Academy Charter School were named to the Alfredo Santiago Endowed Scholarship Program.What that means is that IF they maintain a 3.5 Grade Point Average or higher, and have fewer than 4 unexcused absences each year, they'll be assured scholarships to Rutgers University.That made for some excited kids, and some really proud parents.