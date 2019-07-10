NORRISTOWN, PA. (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, students are getting a chance to test out their science skills and try out experiments with the help of experts.Action News was at the "Camp X-treme Science Explosion" where kids dressed in lab coats enjoyed a day of fun and learning.The camp is being offered by the nonprofit organization: Montgomery County O.I.C.The program teaches kids about science, technology, math and the arts.