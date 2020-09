EMBED >More News Videos Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies teamed up with the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association to make a $5,000 donation to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is making history.Captain Lisa Forrest will be promoted to Battalion Chief during a ceremony Tuesday morning.Forrest will be the first Black woman to hold that title in the department's history.She is currently the captain of Ladder 24 in West Philadelphia.The ceremony will take place outside the Fire Administration Building on Spring Garden Street.