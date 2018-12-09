Care packages delivered to those struggling with homelessness and addiction in Kensington

Keeping warm when the temperatures drop is difficult for those who are living on the streets in Philadelphia.This morning, there is hope for the holidays for those who are homeless or struggling with addiction.A group based out of Delaware County, called MVP Recovery, brought care packages to Emerald Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington and passed them out to those under the Emerald Street bridge for their annual "Hope for the Holidays" event.The care packages consisted of clothes and food, and also offered people the opportunity to come with them to enter treatment.Amber Beck was living in that same spot this time last year. Now, she joined the group to give back what was given to her."I don't remember who it was specifically, there was a lot of people just like there is now, and I received one of their care packages. I had people ask me to go to treatment. I did not take the treatment offer but it did stick with me and I eventually did go to treatment, and I ended up in his program and this is where I'm at now. Giving back what was given to me," she said."That is our goal today. We're bringing care packages filled with gloves, hats, food, treatment resources, but that is the opportunity with us to start the conversation that recovery is possible," says Brian Corson.In total today, the group says they will be handing out about 1,000 care packages to those who need them.In addition, they are hoping to bring some people back with them to get them started on their road to recovery.------