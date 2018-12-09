COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Care packages delivered to those struggling with homelessness and addiction in Kensington

EMBED </>More Videos

Care packages delivered to those struggling with homelessness and addiction in Kensington. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Keeping warm when the temperatures drop is difficult for those who are living on the streets in Philadelphia.

This morning, there is hope for the holidays for those who are homeless or struggling with addiction.

A group based out of Delaware County, called MVP Recovery, brought care packages to Emerald Street and Lehigh Avenue in Kensington and passed them out to those under the Emerald Street bridge for their annual "Hope for the Holidays" event.

The care packages consisted of clothes and food, and also offered people the opportunity to come with them to enter treatment.

Amber Beck was living in that same spot this time last year. Now, she joined the group to give back what was given to her.

"I don't remember who it was specifically, there was a lot of people just like there is now, and I received one of their care packages. I had people ask me to go to treatment. I did not take the treatment offer but it did stick with me and I eventually did go to treatment, and I ended up in his program and this is where I'm at now. Giving back what was given to me," she said.

"That is our goal today. We're bringing care packages filled with gloves, hats, food, treatment resources, but that is the opportunity with us to start the conversation that recovery is possible," says Brian Corson.

In total today, the group says they will be handing out about 1,000 care packages to those who need them.

In addition, they are hoping to bring some people back with them to get them started on their road to recovery.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsspirit of giving
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'The Grinch' steals Christmas live on Merriam Theater stage
Helping families with children with serious illnesses in Montco
6abc's annual children's holiday party
Centenarian says her secret to longevity is a secret
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Show More
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
More News