CarMax Foundation and KaBoom install new DelCo playground

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- An empty space on the campus of a school in Delaware County was transformed Tuesday, into a state-of-the-art playground.Volunteers helped cut the ribbon on the playground, which was put together in just six hours.The entire playground was designed by kids, themselves, back in June.The CarMax Foundation and an organization called "KaBoom" made their dream a reality, creating a safe and fun space that will be enjoyed by youngsters for generations to come.