Eagles QB Carson Wentz spreads smiles at CHOP

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz helped spread smiles Thursday at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in University City.Acting as an NRG Energy ambassador, Wentz and the company presented the Cardiac Center at CHOP with a check for $615,000.Wentz also posed for pictures with some of the young patients.The electric provider donates $50 to the hospital for every customer that enrolls in NRG's "Choose to Give Program".