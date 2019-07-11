Community & Events

Cat Adoption Discounts

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A big pet adoption event is being organized by the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It's all about the kittens for the next few days.

Dozens of them are looking for new owners.

In an effort to find Fur-ever families for these feline residents, the P-SPCA is offering $25 dollars off all kitten and cat adoptions.

If you'd like to add one of these kittens or cats to your family, head to to the organization's office on East Erie Avenue.

The discount on the adoptions run through Monday, July 15th.
