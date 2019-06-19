Community & Events

Cecily Tynan visits the McNeil Avian Center during Zoo Adventures

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo has a lot to look forward to this summer season.

Cecily Tynan visited the McNeil Avian Center to hang out with some new high flying friends in this week's Zoo Adventures.

Watch more on Cecily's Zoo Adventures below.

EMBED More News Videos

Cecily Tynan with Zoo Adventures during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 19, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newszoozoo adventuressnakephiladelphia zoo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
Sources: Additional arrests made after cocaine bust at Philly port
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Sonic devices installed at 30 city parks to prevent loitering
Over 17 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
New Jersey sues dealer over sales of firearm magazines
Show More
Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder
Shark sightings along East Coast have experts, beachgoers talking
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Electrical problems cause multiple rail delays, suspensions
Woman killed inside abandoned building in Philly identified
More TOP STORIES News