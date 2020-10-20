FYI Philly

Celebrate Italian Heritage Month with the first-ever Da Vinci Fest Live

There are few Italians more influential than Leonardo Da Vinci and one group is making sure his work is recognized.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
SOUTH PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia nonprofit founded by a group of Italian immigrants is celebrating Leonardo Da Vinci's creativity and curiosity with the first Da Vinci Fest Live.

There are few Italians more famous than Leonardo Da Vinci.

He is best known for his paintings, of course. But Da Vinci was also a genius at science and engineering.

And that includes art exhibitions that can be enjoyed in person or virtually, a sculpture garden, a new mural, nightly moon watching, a livestream derby race, a marketplace and lots of do-at-home arts and crafts.


Da Vinci Fest Live at Da Vinci Art Alliance | Facebook

In Person through October 29 | Online October 22-29
Livestream Derby Race, Oct. 22, 6:30pm
704 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
