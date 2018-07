A Montgomery County volunteer was celebrated Wednesday morning for two milestones.Al Bensley turns 86 years old plus he's being recognized for 20 years of community service.Two decades ago, Bensley joined a project in Audubon whose goal it was to distribute 2,000 refurbished computers to schools and organizations in the area.Since then he has helped build over 17,000 computers that have reached over 75,000 children.