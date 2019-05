RICHBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- A remarkable celebration in Bucks County... for a remarkable woman.Elinore Satterfield marked her 100th birthday at the James E. Kinney Senior Center in Richboro Tuesday.She was surrounded by family and friends, and received lots of thoughtful gifts and cards.After opening her gifts, Elinore cut her cake, which was adorned with decorative bingo cards.From all of us here at action news, happy 100th birthday.