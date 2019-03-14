Celebrating PI day in Abington

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- At a Montgomery County school, a special program helped feed these students educational appetite, with a special menu that included pie, not the dessert but the mathematical equation.Thursday March 14th was pi day.Highland elementary school in Abington celebrated by giving students a variety of mystery math problems involving the numbers of Pi.Because its also national reading month, the teachers surprised the kids by distributing books in pie boxes.It was a fun-filled day of laughs, learning and literacy with a healthy slice of pi on the side.