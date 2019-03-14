Community & Events

Celebrating PI day in Abington

EMBED <>More Videos

Highland elementary school celebrated by giving students a variety of mystery math problems involving the numbers of Pi as reported during Action News at 4pm on March 14, 2019.

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- At a Montgomery County school, a special program helped feed these students educational appetite, with a special menu that included pie, not the dessert but the mathematical equation.

Thursday March 14th was pi day.

Highland elementary school in Abington celebrated by giving students a variety of mystery math problems involving the numbers of Pi.

Because its also national reading month, the teachers surprised the kids by distributing books in pie boxes.

It was a fun-filled day of laughs, learning and literacy with a healthy slice of pi on the side.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabington townshipphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend'
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
DeSean Jackson re-introduced as an Eagle
Report: Eagles WR Golden Tate headed to New York Giants
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Police investigating after 4 headstones vandalized at Del. cemetery
Show More
Amber Alert: Father of missing Milwaukee girl, 2, arrested but toddler still missing
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Del.
Dozens of venomous snakes removed from Bucks Co. Apartment
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
More TOP STORIES News