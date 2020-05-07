Center City Sips 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers tweeted "For public health and safety, SIPS is taking a summer vacation this year" on Wednesday night.
The Center City District announced it is on hold because of COVID-19.
More than 80 bars and restaurants typically take part in the weekly happy hour event.