PHILLY PROUD

Center City street renamed for Odunde Festival founder

EMBED </>More Videos

Center City street renamed after Odunde Festival founder. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on June 10, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Neighbors gathered in Center City this weekend to honor the founder of the Odunde Festival.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson was part of the ceremony Saturday to rename the corner of 23rd and South streets after Lois Fernandez.

Fernandez passed away last year.

Each year, the festival attracts people from all around the world to Philadelphia to celebrate African culture.

Since 1975, the festival has grown to become the largest African festival in the nation; it is also the oldest.

The festival runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly ProudfestivalCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
15 pooches came to to play, parade and provide puppy love to residents of Holy Redeemer Saint Joseph Manor.
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
15 pooches came to to play, parade and provide puppy love to residents of Holy Redeemer Saint Joseph Manor.
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News