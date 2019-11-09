Chair of Honor commemorates prisoners of war, missing in action service members

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Ahead of the national Veterans Day celebrations on Monday, a Chair of Honor was unveiled at a high school in Delaware.The chair at Middletown High School in New Castle County commemorates American servicemen and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action.More than 80,0000 United States service members remain under those classifications.Brigadier General Michael Berry with the Delaware National Guard, an alumnus of the school, was there for the dedication ceremony.