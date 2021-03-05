Changes in store for the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flower Show organizers are releasing new details about the 2021 event, which will be outside for the first time.Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city officials and members of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society at FDR Park on Friday morning.To keep everyone healthy, attendees will need timed and dated tickets this year - and masks will be required.This year's theme is Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece and the show will feature three sections dedicated to plants, garden, and design."No matter what your gardening expertise or skill level, there will be something for you to enjoy, learn and bring home from this year's flower show," said Sam Lemheney, the chief of shows and events for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.This year's show will take over 15 acres of FDR Park in South Philadelphia from June 5th through 13th.Tickets