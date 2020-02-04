Inside Getaway at the Greenhouse, a Free winter tropical oasis

The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center has been transformed into a summer playground with a midway with food truck fare and live music, a sandbox, lawn with games, a camping area and a giant Earth art installation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The event runs 16 days, 3 full weekends, including Valentine's. Admission is free and there's free Phlash Shuttle Service on weekends from Center City.Fairmont Park Horticulture Center100 N Horticultural Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131(215) 685-0096