Inside Getaway at the Greenhouse, a Free winter tropical oasis

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center has been transformed into a summer playground with a midway with food truck fare and live music, a sandbox, lawn with games, a camping area and a giant Earth art installation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The event runs 16 days, 3 full weekends, including Valentine's. Admission is free and there's free Phlash Shuttle Service on weekends from Center City.


Getaway at the Greenhouse | https://fairmountpark.ticketleap.com/the-greenhouse/details |https://www.facebook.com/events/828033370952162/

Feb 1-16

Fairmont Park Horticulture Center

100 N Horticultural Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

(215) 685-0096
