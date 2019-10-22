Community & Events

Check out this mile-long trail of glowing pumpkins at Fairmount Park

By Natalie Jason
Now through November 3rd, the traveling outdoor holiday light display called Jack's Pumpkin Glow will be on display in West Fairmount Park.

It's an immersive art experience, where the whole family can stroll along a trail lit by illuminated, expertly-carved pumpkins! Over 5,000 pumpkins are transformed and placed along this half-mile wonderland, and you can also get snacks and play games into the night.

The display is open Thursday through Sunday, and some Wednesdays. Prices vary by date, so check their website for the schedule. The scenes are appropriate for all ages, so nothing is too scary for even the littlest goblins!
Jack's Pumpkin Glow - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

West Fairmount Park
5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia PA, 19131

