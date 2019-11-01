Chester auto dealer donates 1,000 coats to kids in need

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Families lined up shivering outside of Chester CityTeam, but the cold feeling didn't last long. Inside the non-profit, an otherwise stranger was waiting with a gift."You can feel exactly what you just did for them, I'm walking on cloud 9 for the rest of the day, maybe the rest of the week, it's my favorite day of the year," said David Kelleher, of David Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM.Kelleher, is also known as "David Dodge," but to the kids and their families at CityTeam, he's a hero who donated over a thousand coats to children in need this year."Sometimes we don't have the money to get it, so for them to look out? I really appreciate it a lot," said Daylnna Davis, a mom to two girls in Chester.Kelleher is part of the Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation, which will donate a total of 52,000 coats to kids in the Delaware Valley this year."When we put a brand new coat on a child that otherwise may not have one this year, the look on their face, the esteem in their eyes, the way that you know they're going to be warm, it's one of the better things that we do," said Kelleher.It's a gesture that parents at the event were very grateful for."There are people out there who really do care and are willing to help other people out," said Yahaira Manzanillo, who has four kids and a fifth on the way. "It really does mean a lot."