Chester Co. company donates 1,500 pounds of food, clothing to needy

The Thanksgiving holiday is about spending time with family and friends, but it's also a time to give back.More than 1,500 pounds of food, clothing and home goods are all being donated to people in need thanks to a Chester County company.A trailer was stocked and ready for delivery as it pulled up to Wesley House in Chester with piles of donations for local residents."To be able to make a difference to people's lives in our community means a lot to us," said Carlie Schwab.More than 600 Employees at Power Home remodeling headquarters, also in Chester, raised these goods over the last two weeks, filling up the office."Power's headquarters are here in Chester. I am a Chester native and we're prospering, we're doing very well. And there are people around us in need so it's important for us to share our gratitude and share with others," said Lillian Humphrey.Bag by bag, box by box, they carted them to the Uhaul and loaded for delivery. It's all part of the company's "Power of Giving" campaign."Last year the donations went to Wesley House, the response from employees was so overwhelming they added a second organization this year," said Humphrey.Food, baby supplies, hygienic items, bedding are being delivered to Wesley house and City Team, both which serve residents in extreme poverty."Most people just think about food. But they also need toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap, and things that we normally take for granted and don't think to give. So we wanted to be helpful long after Thanksgiving was over," said Humphrey.