Chickie's and Pete's donates $30k to FOP Police Survivors Fund

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fund to help families of fallen police officers received a generous donation Tuesday.

Chickie's and Pete's presented a $30,000 dollar check to the FOP Police Survivors Fund.

The money is the result of the restaurant's annual "Crab Fries For Heroes" event, which was held on July 13th - National French Fry Day.
This is the fifth year for the fundraiser.
