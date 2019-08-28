SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fund to help families of fallen police officers received a generous donation Tuesday.
Chickie's and Pete's presented a $30,000 dollar check to the FOP Police Survivors Fund.
The money is the result of the restaurant's annual "Crab Fries For Heroes" event, which was held on July 13th - National French Fry Day.
This is the fifth year for the fundraiser.
Chickie's and Pete's donates $30k to FOP Police Survivors Fund
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News