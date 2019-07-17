Community & Events

Children Challenge Olympic Rower

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- There was quite the celebration for an Olympic athlete who has several big competitions coming up.

Children at the Wilmington's Walnut Street YMCA welcomed professional rower, Will Purnam.

They even took part in a friendly row-off with the pro.

Purman is heading to the Pan-American Games in Peru later this month, representing team-Puerto Rico.

The University of Delaware grad is also training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
POLL: Have you ever received a citation for littering?
Car wedged under truck on Route 1 in Delaware City
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency
New campaign highlights the dangers behind sugary treats for kids
Show More
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
AccuWeather: Excessive heat and drenching storms
Hahnemann begins implementing closures
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in N.J. summer camp bathroom
Firefighters battle storefront blaze in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News