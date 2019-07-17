Children Challenge Olympic Rower

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- There was quite the celebration for an Olympic athlete who has several big competitions coming up.Children at the Wilmington's Walnut Street YMCA welcomed professional rower, Will Purnam.They even took part in a friendly row-off with the pro.Purman is heading to the Pan-American Games in Peru later this month, representing team-Puerto Rico.The University of Delaware grad is also training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.