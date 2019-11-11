Community & Events

Children honor veteran service on Veterans day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday is Veterans Day and we observe the holiday every year to honor those who have served our military and many ceremonies across the area were held at our schools.

In Newtown, Bucks County, they honored Veterans by saluting the families of children attending Saint Andrew Catholic School.

The youngsters held the hands of their loved ones and paraded into the school gym.

They then held a special ceremony thanking their veteran guests for their service.

And outside the National Constitution Center, some youngsters gave a hand raising the american flag on Independence Mall.

Inside the center, they had a day full of events for visitors.

Including a letter writing station to send to people who have served.

Visitors also got to talk one on one with local veterans.
