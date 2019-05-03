The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is lighting up historic Franklin Square with dozens of lanterns along with a taste of authentic Chinese food and cultural performances. Don't miss the Kylin! With more than 30,000 bottles filled with different colored waters, it looks like a mythological creature made of gemstones.
2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival|Website|Click here for tickets
Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Through June 30th
The Chinese Lantern Festival celebrates thousands of years of Chinese tradition
