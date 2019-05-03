Community & Events

The Chinese Lantern Festival celebrates thousands of years of Chinese tradition

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is lighting up historic Franklin Square with dozens of lanterns along with a taste of authentic Chinese food and cultural performances. Don't miss the Kylin! With more than 30,000 bottles filled with different colored waters, it looks like a mythological creature made of gemstones.

2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival|Website|Click here for tickets

Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Through June 30th
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschinese lantern festivalasian american & pacific islander heritage monthvisions
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man posed as water dept. employee in robbery
Inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Semi driver charged in deadly crash on Denver I-70
Mother who paid $6.5M to college scammer says she was duped
Homeowner, suspect injured in Spring Garden home invasion
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Show More
Exclusive: Sixers President talks about incredible Game 3 victory
Collingdale stabbing suspect in custody
CVS closing 46 stores including Wilmington location
Turtle crashes through man's windshield on the highway
'There is someone shooting:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire
More TOP STORIES News