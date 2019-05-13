FYI Philly

The Chinese Lantern Festival celebrates thousands of years of Chinese tradition

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The lantern festival represents thousands of years of Chinese craft-making traditions and this year's festival is the biggest yet with 29 lanterns and lots of interactives from swings to a selfie station and a giant heart that lights up with 'I Love You.' That's if, in fact, you and your S.O. are completely in sync.

WIN 4 TICKETS TO CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL: Enter here

2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival|Website|Click here for tickets
Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Through June 30th

